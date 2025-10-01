Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Thornton police asking for public’s help to find missing 15-year-old girl

serenity lowery missing.jpg
Thornton Police Department
serenity lowery missing.jpg
Posted

THORNTON, Colo. — Police in Thornton are asking for the public’s help to find a 15-year-old girl who has gone missing.

Serenity Lowery, 15, was last seen Tuesday at around 7:30 p.m. along Huron Street near the intersection of W. 88th Avenue, according to a post from the police department on Facebook.

Serenity is 5 feet, 6 inches tall and weighs 120 pounds. She has red hair and hazel eyes and was last seen wearing light pants and a dark sweatshirt with black sandals, as pictured below.

serenity lowery missing_1.jpg

Police said they are concerned for her safety.

If you see Serinity or have any information about her whereabouts, please call 9-1-1 immediately.

