Thornton police asking for public’s help to find missing 15-year-old girl

THORNTON, Colo. — Police in Thornton are asking for the public’s help to find a 15-year-old girl who has gone missing.

Serenity Lowery, 15, was last seen Tuesday at around 7:30 p.m. along Huron Street near the intersection of W. 88th Avenue, according to a post from the police department on Facebook.

Serenity is 5 feet, 6 inches tall and weighs 120 pounds. She has red hair and hazel eyes and was last seen wearing light pants and a dark sweatshirt with black sandals, as pictured below.

Thornton Police Department

Police said they are concerned for her safety.

If you see Serinity or have any information about her whereabouts, please call 9-1-1 immediately.