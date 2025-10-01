Thornton police asking for public’s help to find missing 15-year-old girl

THORNTON, Colo. — Police in Thornton are asking for the public’s help to find a 15-year-old girl who has gone missing.
Serenity Lowery, 15, was last seen Tuesday at around 7:30 p.m. along Huron Street near the intersection of W. 88th Avenue, according to a post from the police department on Facebook.
Serenity is 5 feet, 6 inches tall and weighs 120 pounds. She has red hair and hazel eyes and was last seen wearing light pants and a dark sweatshirt with black sandals, as pictured below.
Police said they are concerned for her safety.
If you see Serinity or have any information about her whereabouts, please call 9-1-1 immediately.
Denver7 is committed to making a difference in our community by standing up for what's right, listening, lending a helping hand and following through on promises. See that work in action, in the videos above.