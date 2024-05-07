Thornton PD search for witnesses who may have seen man fall from back of truck

THORNTON, Colo. — The Thornton Police Department is searching for witnesses after a man possibly fell from the back of a truck and later died.

Thornton police and the Thornton Fire Department were called out to the 8700 block of Washington Street around 8:15 p.m. Saturday for a report of an injured man in the roadway. He later died from his injuries.

Investigators initially thought the man was hit by a vehicle while walking. However, it is now believed he possibly fell from the back of a truck.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Thornton PD tip-line at 720-977-5069. pic.twitter.com/ejyCesohak — Thornton Police Dept (@ThorntonPolice) May 7, 2024

According to Thornton police, a witness — only identified as a motorcyclist — directed other people to call 911 but left the scene before first responders arrived. The department is asking that person to call Thornton PD and share what they say.

Anyone else with information about the incident is also asked to call the Thornton PD tip line at 720-977-5069.