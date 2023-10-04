Suspect arrested after allegedly stabbing man to death in Thornton

THORNTON, Colo. — A suspect was arrested after a man was fatally stabbed in Thornton Monday evening.

The incident happened in near 160 West 84th Avenue around 7:48 p.m.

The man was taken to the hospital with multiple stab wounds, and later succumbed to his injuries, according to the Thornton Police Department. The Adams County Coroner's Office will release the victim's identity at a later time.

Travis Curry, 41, was taken into custody at the scene without incident, Thornton police said.

Thornton PD said the investigation is active. Anyone with information is asked to call the department's Investigations Tipline at 720-977-5069.