Suspect arrested after allegedly biting, running over Thornton police officer

THORNTON, Colo. — A 27-year-old man has been arrested after allegedly biting and running over a Thornton police officer on Wednesday, the police department said.

Wesley Norton has been charged with second-degree assault, two counts of third-degree assault, obstruction of a peace officer, false reporting of identifying information to police and reckless driving. The 17th Judicial District Attorney’s Office filed those charges against him.

This case began just after 2 a.m. on Feb. 3. Officers with the Thornton Police Department (TPD) approached "an occupied suspicious vehicle" parked at a gas station near W. 88th Avenue and Huron Street, the department said. The vehicle did not have license plates.



The suspect provided false information to the officers, who asked him to get out of the car.

However, the man — who was later identified as Norton — started the car and drove away, dragging two officers for several yards, the department said.

One of the officers had significant injuries and "is believed to have been run over by the vehicle and bitten by the suspect," TPD said. The other officer had minor injuries.

Norton was arrested on Feb. 5 after he was identified.

“This incident underscores the unpredictable and dangerous situations our officers face every day,” said Thornton Police Chief Jim Baird. “Their actions, from the initial encounter through the investigation that followed, reflect their professionalism and resilience in serving this community.”

No other details were immediately available.