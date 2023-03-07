Shots fired during parking lot 'disturbance' at Thornton Sportsman’s Warehouse

THORNTON, Colo. — The Thornton Police Department is investigating after shots were fired during a "disturbance" in the parking lot of a Sportsman's Warehouse.

The incident happened at the West 84th Avenue location.

Those involved took off after the shooting, according to police. No victims have been found as of publication.

Thornton PD is investigating a disturbance in the parking lot of Sportsman’s Warehouse (11 W 84th Ave). Shots were fired during the incident, but no victims have been located as all involved parties left the scene. Heavy police presence as the investigation continues. pic.twitter.com/8NYvFKcBne — Thornton Police Dept (@ThorntonPolice) March 7, 2023

The department says there is heavy police presence at the store as the investigation continues.

Officers are also investigating a crash at 70th Avenue and Broadway that is likely connected to the Sportsman's incident, according to Thornton police.

Crash at 70th Ave / Broadway is likely related to the incident at Sportsman’s. Still early into the investigation, no further info available. — Thornton Police Dept (@ThorntonPolice) March 7, 2023