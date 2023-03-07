Watch Now
Shots fired during parking lot 'disturbance' at Thornton Sportsman’s Warehouse

(Source: Raycom Media)
Posted at 7:05 PM, Mar 06, 2023
THORNTON, Colo. — The Thornton Police Department is investigating after shots were fired during a "disturbance" in the parking lot of a Sportsman's Warehouse.

The incident happened at the West 84th Avenue location.

Those involved took off after the shooting, according to police. No victims have been found as of publication.

The department says there is heavy police presence at the store as the investigation continues.

Officers are also investigating a crash at 70th Avenue and Broadway that is likely connected to the Sportsman's incident, according to Thornton police.

