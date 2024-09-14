Registered sex offender in Thornton arrested for alleged sexual exploitation of a child

THORNTON, Colo. — A man who was registered as a sex offender in Thornton was arrested for the alleged sexual exploitation of a child, the Thornton Police Department announced Friday.

The department said it opened an investigation into Daniel Palm, 70, after receiving a tip about the alleged possession of child sexual abuse material (CSAM). Detectives served a search warrant at his Thornton home on Aug. 20.

On Friday, Thornton PD announced Palm was arrested for multiple counts of sexual exploitation of a child (Class 4).

Good tips leads to good arrests by dedicated detectives.



Take the time to read this brief public bulletin. If you or someone you know believe you have been a victimized by Palm, please call the Thornton Police at 720-977-5069.#TPDsafertogether pic.twitter.com/n1P6PqvmsK — Thornton Police Dept (@ThorntonPolice) September 13, 2024

According to the Colorado Bureau of Investigation, Palm was convicted in April 2009 for sexual exploitation of a child — possession.

Thornton PD said the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call the department at 720-977-5069.