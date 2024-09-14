Watch Now
Registered sex offender in Thornton arrested for alleged sexual exploitation of a child

THORNTON, Colo. — A man who was registered as a sex offender in Thornton was arrested for the alleged sexual exploitation of a child, the Thornton Police Department announced Friday.

The department said it opened an investigation into Daniel Palm, 70, after receiving a tip about the alleged possession of child sexual abuse material (CSAM). Detectives served a search warrant at his Thornton home on Aug. 20.

On Friday, Thornton PD announced Palm was arrested for multiple counts of sexual exploitation of a child (Class 4).

According to the Colorado Bureau of Investigation, Palm was convicted in April 2009 for sexual exploitation of a child — possession.

Thornton PD said the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call the department at 720-977-5069.

