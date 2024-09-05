Watch Now
Police searching for missing out-of-state teen last seen in Thornton on Aug. 31

THORNTON, Colo. — The Thornton Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating an out-of-state teen who was last seen in Thornton on Aug. 31.

Emanuel "Manny" Bloodworth, 16, was last seen on Aug. 31 in the 8800 block of Lipan Street. Thornton PD said Manny is from another state but did not specify which one.

Manny is 5 feet 4 inches tall and 130 pounds with long brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a black long-sleeve t-shirt, black pants and black shoes.

Anyone with information on Manny's whereabouts is asked to call 911.

