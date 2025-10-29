Police investigating after e-scooter rider is fatally struck on busy west Thornton intersection

THORNTON, Colo. — Police in Thornton are investigating after an e-scooter rider was fatally struck at a busy intersection last week.

The preliminary investigation indicates that a 39-year-old man was riding an e-scooter westbound on W. 88th Avenue when a 22-year-old driving a Dodge Caravan traveling eastbound collided with the rider after trying to turn north at the intersection with Lipan Street.

The e-scooter rider was taken to a hospital where he later died from his injuries. The driver of the Dodge was uninjured and remained on scene. Investigators are working to determine the circumstances of the crash, according to a news release.

The e-scooter’s identity is being withheld pending positive identification by the Adams County Coroner’s Office and notification to family.

Anyone who witnessed the crash or has information that has not yet been shared with investigators is asked to call the Thornton Police Department tip line at 720-977-5069.

In a news release, a spokesperson for the police department encourages “drivers to slow down and stay focused to help prevent future tragedies.”