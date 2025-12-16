Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Pedestrian dies after Friday evening crash in Thornton, police say

THORNTON, Colo. — A pedestrian died in a crash along E. 160th Avenue on Friday evening, the Thornton Police Department (TPD) said Tuesday.

Based on officers' preliminary investigation, they believe a 39-year-old man was driving eastbound when he struck a 36-year-old pedestrian in the roadway. The pedestrian died at the scene. She has not been identified.

7600 E 160th Ave in Thornton

The driver was not injured. He remained at the scene

The circumstances around the crash remain under investigation. Police said they have not arrested anybody in this case.

No other details were available.

Anybody who witnessed the crash is asked to call the Thornton Police Department tip line at 720-977-5069.

