Man killed in 4-vehicle crash on I-25 in Thornton

THORNTON, Colo. — A man was killed in a 4-vehicle crash on Interstate 25 in Thornton Tuesday night.

Northbound I-25 was closed at 136th Avenue for more than two hours as investigators processed the scene, according to the Thornton Police Department.

N/B I-25 is closed at 136th Ave as Thornton PD investigates a crash involving 4 cars. We’re saddened to report that one adult male has died. 4 others have been transported to area hospital. Traffic is being diverted off of N/B I-25 at 136th, re-entering at 144th. Updates here… pic.twitter.com/AhLCszjOcj — Thornton Police Dept (@ThorntonPolice) May 29, 2024

Four other people were taken to the hospital. The cause of the crash is under investigation.

This is a developing story and will be updated.