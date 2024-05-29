Watch Now
Man killed in 4-vehicle crash on I-25 in Thornton

Northbound I-25 was closed at 136th Avenue for more than two hours.
Posted at 1:12 AM, May 29, 2024
THORNTON, Colo. — A man was killed in a 4-vehicle crash on Interstate 25 in Thornton Tuesday night.

Northbound I-25 was closed at 136th Avenue for more than two hours as investigators processed the scene, according to the Thornton Police Department.

Four other people were taken to the hospital. The cause of the crash is under investigation.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

