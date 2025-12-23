Man, 47, killed in Thornton motorcycle crash; speed likely a contributing factor, police say

THORNTON, Colo. — Speed is being investigated as a contributing factor in the death of a motorcyclist following a crash in Thornton overnight, a spokesperson with the city’s police department said Tuesday.

The individual, who was only identified by his age and gender, crashed in the area of East 120th Avenue just east of Holly Street at around 2 a.m. Tuesday. The rider was taken to the hospital where he later died from his injuries. He was not wearing a helmet, Thornton police said in a news release.

The motorcyclist’s name is being withheld pending positive identification by the Adams County Coroner’s Office and notification to his family.

Anyone who witnessed the crash or has information that has not yet been shared with investigators is asked to call the Thornton Police Department tip line at 720-977-5069.