Husband suspected in Jehovah’s Witnesses hall attack previously threatened to kill wife, court record alleges

THORNTON, Colo. — The husband suspected of killing his wife and then himself outside a Jehovah’s Witnesses worship hall on Christmas Day previously pledged to kill his wife and shoot a union representative after he was fired from his job as an electrician in 2021, his former employer alleged in court filings.

Thornton police say either Enoch Apodaca, 46, or his wife, Melissa Martinez, 44, threw three pipe bomb-style devices through a window of the Thornton worship building Sunday before Apodaca fatally shot his wife and then himself.

The Adams County Sheriff’s Office bomb squad also responded that day to the IBEW Local Union 68 building in North Washington as well as to an address that matched Apodaca’s home in the High View Mobile Home Community mobile home park in Westminster to check for explosive devices, an agency spokesperson, Sgt. Adam Sherman, said.

It was not immediately clear what was found. A Local 68 union representative declined comment when contacted Tuesday, and Thornton police did not return requests for more information.

