Firefighters rescue two dogs who fell through ice at Nott Lake in Thornton

Posted at 10:10 PM, Feb 28, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-01 00:10:56-05

THORNTON, Colo. — Firefighters from the North Metro Fire Rescue District and Thornton Fire Department rescued two dogs who fell through the ice at Nott Lake in Thornton Tuesday afternoon.

The owner tried to rescue the dogs, but fell through the ice in the process, North Metro Fire Rescue said in a tweet. He was able to get out on his own.

Firefighters rescued both dogs, who are now home and doing well, according to North Metro Fire Rescue.

