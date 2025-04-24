Driver who sped away from traffic stop dies after crashing into vehicles at Thornton intersection

THORNTON, Colo. — A driver who sped away from a traffic stop died after they crashed into several vehicles at a Thornton intersection Wednesday evening.

According to the Thornton Police Department, the incident began when an officer tried to pull over a speeding driver. The driver did not stop and kept heading eastbound on 104th Avenue.

The officer deactivated their emergency lights, and shortly after, the speeding vehicle crashed into multiple other vehicles near the McKay Road intersection, according to police.

Police said the speeding driver died at the scene, and several other people were taken to the hospital.

Thornton PD said the 17th Judicial District Critical Incident Response Team (CIRT) has been activated "out of an abundance of caution and to ensure transparency" with the investigation.

This is a developing story and will be updated.