Driver allegedly involved in carjacking struck by vehicle during police pursuit in Thornton

THORNTON, Colo. — A driver reportedly involved in a carjacking was taken to the hospital after they were struck by a vehicle during a police pursuit in Thornton Tuesday morning.

According to the Thornton Police Department, officers were at the intersection of Thornton Parkway and Vine Street around 10:30 a.m. when they spotted a dark-colored SUV that was reportedly involved in a carjacking earlier in the day. An officer tried to stop the SUV, but the driver took off eastbound and a police pursuit began.

Thornton PD said the driver of the fleeing SUV was then struck by a light-colored vehicle at the intersection of Thornton Parkway and Colorado Boulevard.

The driver of the dark-colored SUV was taken to the hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries, Thornton police said. The driver of the light-colored 4-door suffered minor injuries and was also taken to the hospital.

Since the crash happened during a police pursuit, the incident is being investigated by the 17th Judicial District Critical Incident Response Team (CIRT), according to Thornton PD.

