Crash involving Thornton police officer shuts down portion of Washington Street

THORNTON, Colo. — A crash involving a Thornton police officer has shut down northbound Washington Street.

The two-vehicle crash happened near 128th and Washington Street.

Officer involved injury crash near 128th & Washington St, one other vehicle involved. Injuries unknown at this time. CSP is on the way to the scene to investigate the accident. N/B Washington closed at 124th Ave, use alternative routes. Updates here… pic.twitter.com/GNQairdGPx — Thornton Police Dept (@ThorntonPolice) May 1, 2024

The Thornton Police Department said the officer was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The driver and two passengers in the other involved vehicle were not injured.

Northbound Washington is closed at 124th Avenue, Thornton PD said. Colorado State Patrol will investigate the crash.

This is a developing story.