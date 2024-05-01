Watch Now
NewsFront RangeThornton

Actions

Crash involving Thornton police officer shuts down portion of Washington Street

Watch the latest Denver 7+ Colorado News headlines any time.
police
Posted at 9:48 PM, Apr 30, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-30 23:51:56-04

THORNTON, Colo. — A crash involving a Thornton police officer has shut down northbound Washington Street.

The two-vehicle crash happened near 128th and Washington Street.

The Thornton Police Department said the officer was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The driver and two passengers in the other involved vehicle were not injured.

Northbound Washington is closed at 124th Avenue, Thornton PD said. Colorado State Patrol will investigate the crash.

This is a developing story.

D7 follow up bar 2460x400FINAL.png
The Follow Up
What do you want Denver7 to follow up on? Is there a story, topic or issue you want us to revisit? Let us know with the contact form below.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
480x360-FOLLOWUPPROMO-B.png

Have a story you want Denver7 to follow up? Click here