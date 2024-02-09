Child dies in Thornton house fire

THORNTON, Colo. — A child died in a house fire in Thornton Friday afternoon.

The fire broke out at a home in the 9100 block of Clarkson Street around 12:07 p.m.

According to the Thornton Police Department, three officers arrived at the scene and were told that a child was still in the home. The officers entered the home and tried to find the child.

Thornton Fire Department crews arrived and began search efforts while working to extinguish the fire. Westminster Fire, Federal Heights Fire Department, Adams County Fire Protection District and North Metro Fire Rescue District responded to help battle the blaze.

The child died during the fire, according to Thornton police. Their identity will be released by the Adams County Coroner's Office at a later date. The three officers suffered smoke inhalation and were treated at a hospital.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the Thornton PD tip line at 720-977-5069.