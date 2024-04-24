CBI issues Senior Alert for missing man, 78, last seen in Thornton

THORNTON, Colo. — The Colorado Bureau of Investigation has issued a Senior Alert for a missing man last seen in Thornton.

Joseph Robinson, 78, was last seen in the area of 120th Avenue and Colorado Boulevard. CBI did not provide a date and time for when he was last seen.

Robinson is 5 feet 10 inches tall and 220 pounds with gray hair. He was last seen wearing blue jeans, a yellow sweatshirt and eye glasses.

CBI said Robinson has a cognitive disability. He may be traveling north.

Anyone with information on Robinson's whereabouts is asked to call 911 or the Thornton Police Department at 720-977-5130.