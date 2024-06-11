Watch Now
CBI issues Endangered Missing Alert for 3-year-old boy last seen Monday

Posted at 4:52 PM, Jun 11, 2024

THORNTON, Colo. — The Colorado Bureau of Investigation has issued an Endangered Missing Alert for a 3-year-old boy who was last seen Monday.

Triztin Miller, 3, was last seen on Monday, June 10 in Thornton. He is 3 feet 6 inches tall and 40 pounds with blonde hair and blue eyes.

CBI said the boy may be with Matthew Miller, 35. He is described as a white man, 6 feet 2 inches tall and 240 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes.

The two may be traveling in a silver 2008 Honda Ridgeline pick-up truck with Colorado license plate ARQA93.

Anyone with information on Triztin or Matthew's whereabouts is asked to call 911 or the Thornton Police Department at 720-977-5150.

