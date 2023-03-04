Watch Now
CBI issues alert for Montana teen who went missing in Thornton last week

Posted at 7:19 PM, Mar 03, 2023
THORNTON, Colo. — The Colorado Bureau of Investigation has issued an Endangered Missing Person Alert for a Montana teen who went missing in Thornton last week.

Ivan Benjamin Redhorn, 17, was last seen in the 9100 block of Grant Street in Thornton Wednesday, Feb. 22.

The teen is originally from Montana and is not familiar with Colorado, according to CBI. He may be in crisis, and authorities are concerned for his safety.

Ivan is 6 foot 1 inch tall and 160 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. He is Native American and associated with the Blackfoot Tribe, according to CBI.

He was last seen wearing a gray sweater, blue jeans and a green hospital gown.

Anyone with information on Ivan's whereabouts is asked to call 911 or the Thornton Police Department at 720-977-5150.

