At least 1 killed, multiple people injured in four-vehicle crash on E-470 in Thornton

One northbound lane shut down, all southbound lanes closed thru traffic until further notice
Posted at 5:50 PM, Dec 27, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-27 20:10:34-05

THORNTON, Colo. – At least one person was killed and multiple others were injured following a four-vehicle crash on E-470 in Thornton late Wednesday afternoon.

Troopers from the Colorado State Patrol said the initial call about the deadly crash happened just after 4:30 p.m. Wednesday on the southbound side of E-470 just before the Colorado Blvd. exit.

The crash was caused by a wrong-way driver, a CSP spokesperson told Denver7, adding they did not know how many people were inside each of the four cars involved in the wreck.

One northbound lane and both southbound lanes of E-470 were closed thru traffic. There is no estimated time for the reopening of the roads.

This is a breaking developing news story and will be updated.

