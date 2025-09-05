82-year-old Thornton man with cognitive impairment last seen in Commerce City

THORNTON, Colo. — An 82-year-old Thornton man with cognitive impairment has gone missing and authorities need your help to find him.

Johnny Crockom, 82, left his home on Thursday and did not return, according to the Colorado Bureau of Investigation (CBI). He left with a white terrier dog and was last seen driving a 2021 Honda Acord with Colorado license plate APCX64.

Colorado Bureau of Investigation

The Honda was seen driving east on E. 60th Avenue and Monaco Street in Commerce City at around 10:07 p.m.

Investigators said Crockom’s last known location was Wiggins/Fort Mogan at around 8 a.m. Friday.

“His direction of travel is unknown, and Johnny could be anywhere. Johnny suffers from a cognitive impairment and there are concerns for his safety,” a CBI spokesperson said.

Denver7

Anyone who recognizes him or his vehicle is asked to call 911 or the Thornton Police Department if seen (720-977-5150).