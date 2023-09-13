18 firearms, Nazi memorabilia and 'potential destructive devices' found at Thornton man's home

DENVER — Eighteen firearms, Nazi memorabilia and drawings and "potential destructive devices" were found at the home of a Thornton man who now faces a federal charge.

Dean Fabiano, 36, of Thornton was charged with possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, the United States Attorney's Office for the District of Colorado announced Monday.

Fabiano has multiple felony convictions that prohibit him from possessing firearms and ammunition, according to the US Attorney's Office, citing a criminal complaint that was unsealed in federal court.

Federal law enforcement agents executed a search warrant on Fabiano's home on September 6. During the search, they found 18 firearms, along with various firearms parts, Nazi memorabilia and drawings, suspected drugs and "potential destructive devices," the US Attorney's Office said.

Authorities also found a letter from a storage facility where Fabiano rented a storage unit. More firearms and firearm parts were found in the unit during the execution of a search warrant, according to the US Attorney's Office.

Fabiano made his initial appearance in federal court in Denver on September 8.