15-year-old girl in need of medication she does not have missing in Thornton, police say

THORNTON, Colo. — A 15-year-old girl who requires medication she does not have is missing, and the Thornton Police Department is asking for your help to find her.
Imani Thompson was last seen around 2:15 p.m. on Jan. 5 near the intersection of Jackson Street and E. 116th Avenue, according to a news release.
“Imani requires medication that she does not have with her,” a Thornton police spokesperson said in the release. “We are concerned for her safety.”
Imani is 5 feet, 4 inches tall and weighs 126 pounds. She was last seen wearing a black and white cheetah print sweatsuit with a rainbow striped backpack. She has brown hair and eyes.
Police ask that if you see Imani or have any information about her whereabouts, please call 911 immediately.
Denver7 is committed to making a difference in our community by standing up for what's right, listening, lending a helping hand and following through on promises. See that work in action, in the videos above.