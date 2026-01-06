15-year-old girl in need of medication she does not have missing in Thornton, police say

THORNTON, Colo. — A 15-year-old girl who requires medication she does not have is missing, and the Thornton Police Department is asking for your help to find her.

Imani Thompson was last seen around 2:15 p.m. on Jan. 5 near the intersection of Jackson Street and E. 116th Avenue, according to a news release.

“Imani requires medication that she does not have with her,” a Thornton police spokesperson said in the release. “We are concerned for her safety.”

Denver7

Imani is 5 feet, 4 inches tall and weighs 126 pounds. She was last seen wearing a black and white cheetah print sweatsuit with a rainbow striped backpack. She has brown hair and eyes.

Police ask that if you see Imani or have any information about her whereabouts, please call 911 immediately.