The remains of a Boulder County man have been identified after more than 50 years, sheriff’s office says

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. — A man whose remains were found in Bluebell Canyon more than 50 years ago has been identified. Now, deputies are asking for the public’s help to find the victim’s surviving family members.

The remains of the individual now known as 22-year-old Douglas Summer were found on Aug. 21, 1971, in the upper northern rim of Blue Mesa in Bluebell Canyon, according to a spokesperson with the Boulder County Sheriff’s Office.

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Details on the case are pretty much nonexistent. Denver7 searched through old newspaper clippings but could not find any report or news article that would provide clues as to how he disappeared or what led to the circumstances of his death.

In a news release Thursday, Boulder County deputies said identifying human remains takes work that spans years, or even decades, of collaboration among experts in forensic science.

“Continued advancements in forensic science, including DNA analysis and investigative genetic genealogy, have made it possible to restore names to individuals who may otherwise have remained unidentified,” the spokesperson said.

Deputies said identification of human remains represents more than the resolution of a criminal case in the justice system.

“It is an opportunity to provide answers to families, restore a person's identity, and fulfill our commitment to those we serve,” the spokesperson wrote.