That’s no reindeer! Bighorn sheep gets stuck on top of a Boulder County home Tuesday

“This isn’t the type of clatter you want to hear on your roof during December,” CPW said in a social media post
Posted at 3:11 PM, Dec 07, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-07 17:11:05-05

DENVER — Santa has either upgraded his mode of transportation or a bighorn sheep wanted to cosplay as a reindeer before Christmas and failed miserably while trying to do so.

“This is not the type of clatter you want to hear on your roof during December…” starts a post on X, formerly Twitter, from Colorado Parks and Wildlife, as they provided information on an interesting call their wildlife officers recently had to attend to.

As it tuns out, a bighorn sheep (somehow) got stuck on top of a house in Boulder County Tuesday and the owners were, unsurprisingly, baffled by the situation.

bighorn sheep gets stuck on top of home dec 4 2023.jpg

Eventually, CPW officials said, the bighorn sheep made it down to the deck but couldn’t come back down from there, so officers had to cut a portion of the home’s deck railing to give the animal an exit.

We can’t be sure whether the kiddos will hear a different type of clatter in just a few days when Santa stops by overnight, but at least the bighorn sheep in this story made it out into the wild safely (but not before posing a bit for the trail camera for “one last goodbye,” CPW officials said.

