Superior 19-year-old arrested for alleged possession, distribution of child sexual abuse material

SUPERIOR, Colo. — A 19-year-old was arrested Wednesday for the alleged possession and distribution of child sexual abuse material (CSAM).

According to the Boulder County Sheriff's Office, the investigation began after the Colorado Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force received information from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC).

Authorities executed a search warrant on Oct. 18 at the home of Gabriel Aaron McMartin, 19, in the 500 block of Briggs Place in Superior and seized multiple electronic devices. During a forensic analysis, investigators located "dozens of files" that were "in violation of sexual exploitation of a child."

McMartin was arrested Wednesday for three counts of sexual exploitation of a child - distribution (Class 3 felony), one count of sexual exploitation of a child - possession (Class 4 felony) and two counts of sexual exploitation of a child - possession (Class 5 felony). He was booked into the Boulder County Jail without bond.