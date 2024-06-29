Watch Now
Aurora man accused of stealing $150,000 worth of supplies, equipment from Superior construction site

Posted at 8:20 PM, Jun 28, 2024

SUPERIOR, Colo. — An Aurora man was arrested for allegedly stealing $150,000 worth of supplies and equipment from a construction site in Superior in April.

The burglary happened over the weekend of April 13 at a construction site located at 2250 Main Street, according to the Boulder County Sheriff's Office.

Jay Dee Grow, 45, was arrested in Aurora Wednesday for theft (Class 3 felony), burglary (Class 5 felony), criminal mischief and criminal trespass. He was transferred to the Boulder County Jail Thursday.

Grow allegedly stole construction supplies and equipment valued at $150,000. He also allegedly committed $1,000 worth of criminal mischief.

The sheriff's office believes there could be additional victims. Anyone with information about Grow or the incident is asked to contact Detective Seifert at 720-564-7297 or rseifert@bouldercounty.gov and reference case number 24-01835.

