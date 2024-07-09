Pedestrian struck, killed in Louisville Monday afternoon, police say

LOUISVILLE, Colo. — A pedestrian was struck and killed in Louisville Monday afternoon, according to the city’s police department.

The Louisville Police Department responded to the deadly crash near the intersection of Sagebrush Way and Via Appaia Way at around 5:45 p.m. Monday.

Officers at the scene spoke with a 65-year-old woman who was allegedly driving eastbound on Via Appia when the pedestrian was struck and killed, according to a news release.

The driver remained at the scene and is cooperating with the investigation, officials said, adding personnel from the Boulder County Coroner's Office also responded and have notified the family the victim’s family.

Additionally, Boulder County victim advocates and Louisville Police Department co-responders are providing assistance to the victim's family and the driver, officials said.

Denver 7+ Colorado News Latest Headlines | July 8, 5pm