Woman sexually assaulted by unknown male while walking home in Parker

PARKER, Colo. — The Douglas County Sheriff's Office has launched an investigation after a woman was sexually assaulted by an unknown male while she was walking home in Parker Tuesday evening.

The woman told deputies she attended an event at a home in her neighborhood in the Pinery subdivision around 7 p.m. Sometime between 9 and 9:30 p.m., while she was walking home, she was sexually assaulted by an unknown male, the sheriff's office said.

DCSO is asking anyone in the area of Prairie Lake Trail who has outdoor security cameras that may have recorded the incident — or anyone who may have seen anything — to contact Detective Adam Cummings at 303-814-7631 or acummings@dcsheriff.net. You can also call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.

Tipsters can remain anonymous and could earn a cash reward of up to $2,000.