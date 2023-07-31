Woman sentenced to 22 years in prison for DUI crash that killed 25-year-old

PARKER, Colo. — A Colorado Springs woman was sentenced to 22 years in prison for killing a 25-year-old woman who was walking home.

The incident happened just after 2 a.m. on June 16, 2022, at the intersection of Parker Road and Cottonwood Drive in Parker.

Lacy Lewis, 25, and her boyfriend were in the crosswalk when she was struck by a vehicle. She was taken to the hospital, but succumbed to her injuries hours later. Lewis' boyfriend was not injured.

18th Judicial District Attorney's Office

According to the 18th Judicial District Attorney's Office, the driver, identified as Jessica Stahl, stopped after the crash and asked Lewis' boyfriend, "Did I hit her?" She then went back to her car, where she stayed for almost six minutes.

When Parker police approached Stahl's vehicle, she sped away, the DA's office said. Officers chased her for roughly one mile before Stahl pulled over. Her child was in the car at the time of the incident.

The DA's office said Stahl showed "clear indications of being under the influence of drugs" and was taken to a nearby hospital for a blood sample.

“Two nurses with more than 40 years of combined experience couldn’t draw blood,” Deputy District Attorney Sherri Giger said in a statement. “Medical staff and officers had never witnessed such extensive track marks and destroyed veins from heroin use.”

Hospital staff was able to collect a urine sample, which tested positive for heroin, methamphetamine, Vicodin, fentanyl, suboxone and diphenhydramine.

Stahl was convicted of vehicular homicide — DUI, vehicular assault — DUI, child abuse, leaving the scene of an accident involving serious bodily injury and leaving the scene of an accident causing death. She was sentenced to 22 years in the Department of Corrections.