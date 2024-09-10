Watch Now
Sierra Middle School in Parker cancels classes Tuesday due to 'sewer issue'

PARKER, Colo. — A "sewer issue" has forced Sierra Middle School in Parker to cancel classes scheduled for Tuesday, the Douglas County School District (DCSD) announced.

A district spokesperson said toilets are not able to be flushed, leaving the school without functioning bathrooms.

DCSD's Operations and Maintenance team is working to resolve the issue, but the school cannot hold classes on Tuesday, according to the district.

It is unclear if classes will resume on Wednesday.

