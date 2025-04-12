‘She saved five lives’: Cimmaron Middle School honors former student with mural during Donate Life Month

PARKER, Colo. — A Parker middle school is celebrating a former student whose final act of kindness saved the lives of five strangers.

Cimarron Middle School hosted a Donate Life flag-raising ceremony on Friday as part of National Donate Life Month — a time to raise awareness about the importance of organ, eye and tissue donation.

Richard Butler Cindy & Megan Corlett

The event honored Molly Corlett, a Cimarron alumnus who passed away suddenly in 2022 at the age of 23. Her organs were donated, saving five lives.

“She made the decision to be an organ donor at a very young age,” said Cindy Corlett, Molly’s mother and former vice principal at Cimarron. “She was kind, she was friendly, she was full of light. And she wanted to keep giving even after she was gone.”

When Molly was 16, she checked the box on her driver’s license form to become an organ donor. A few years later, she suffered a sudden brain bleed caused by an arteriovenous malformation (AVM). She was working as a biomedical engineer in California after earning her master’s degree from the University of Iowa.

“She called me one morning with some pain in her head,” Cindy recalled. “We flew out, but she never recovered.”

Though her death was devastating, her decision to donate brought life to others.

Richard Butler

“Molly gave six organs to five individuals,” said Cindy. “Though we did not get the miracle we hoped for, five other families did.”

During Friday’s ceremony, students and staff surprised Cindy with a mural dedicated to Molly inside the school.

“I think Molly’s smiling very proudly today,” Cindy said. “It’s hard to describe in words, but it’s a beautiful feeling.”

Cimarron Middle School spent the week educating students about organ donation through spirit days, science lessons, and family discussions. Principal Chris Zimmerman said Molly made a lasting impression when she attended Cimarron.

“She was poised, a natural leader, and kind,” Zimmerman said. “When you are kind, it makes others want to be kind, and that’s what Molly gave to this school. That’s why she is a part of the fabric of who we are.”

The school’s partnership with Donor Alliance helped bring the weeklong programming and flag-raising event to life.

Richard Butler

“Only one percent of people who pass away are eligible to become organ donors,” said Laura Jeffries, chief administrative officer with Donor Alliance. “One donor can save eight lives and heal up to 75 others through tissue donation.”

The organization emphasized the importance of not only registering as a donor but also having conversations with family members.

“Molly made that decision and shared it with her family. That made all the difference,” Jeffries said.

Cindy said her daughter’s legacy lives on through a charitable organization called Molly’s Miracles, which supports volunteer work in areas Molly cared about.

“We are carrying her torch of light forward,” she said. “Her impact will continue for generations — in ways we may never know.”

You can learn more about being an organ, eye, and tissue donor on the Donor Alliance website. They suggest to share your decision with family and friends.