Parker woman who went to the store on Feb. 26 never came back, police say

PARKER, Colo. — A Parker woman who left home to go to the store in late February hasn’t been seen since and police are now asking for your help to find her.

Bayley Ballul was last seen on Monday, Feb. 26 at around 9:30 p.m. at the Cherrywood Village Apartments, 10750 Carlson Drive, in Parker, police said Friday.

“We have reason to believe she may be with family in Anna, Texas, but we have not been able to confirm she is there,” they said.

She is 5 foot, 5 inches tall and weighs around 120 pounds. She has red hair and blue eyes and has a sleeve tattoo on her right arm.

Parker Police Department

If you have seen Ballul or have any information about her, please contact Parker Police Officer McLean at 303-435-3254.

