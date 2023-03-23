Watch Now
Parker police searching for missing 18-year-old

Posted at 4:04 PM, Mar 23, 2023
PARKER, Colo. — The Parker Police Department is searching for a missing 18-year-old.

Lucy Langrty, 18, was last seen on March 10 near the Parker Flats Apartments, which is located at 19766 Pikes Peak Avenue.

The department said it wants to check on Lucy's welfare.

Anyone with information on Lucy's whereabouts is asked to call Detective Wilson at 303-805-6561.

