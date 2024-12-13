Parker police issue shelter-in-place due to potentially armed person near neighborhood

PARKER, Colo. — The Parker Police Department has issued a shelter-in-place alert for nearby residents due to a potentially armed person near a neighborhood.

In an 8:47 p.m. post on X, formerly Twitter, the department said its officers were responding to a potentially armed person in the area of Parker Road and Indian Pipe Lane.

Emergency services personnel are responding to a potentially armed subject in the general area of Parker Road and Indian Pipe Lane. Public safety officials request that all persons in the area of Parker and Indian Pipe Lane as well in the area of Parker and Hess shelter in place pic.twitter.com/PLvMrbSQe2 — Parker Police Dept. (@ParkerPolice) December 13, 2024

The shelter-in-place alert includes anyone in the area of Parker and Indian Pipe Lane, as well as those in the area of Parker and Hess.

Parker PD is urging neighbors to stay inside and keep their pets and children inside.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the communications center at 303-805-6911. However, the department said there may be some delay in answering your call "due to a large number of calls."

This is a developing story.