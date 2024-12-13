Watch Now
NewsFront RangeParker

Actions

Parker police issue shelter-in-place due to potentially armed person near neighborhood

Watch the latest Denver 7+ Colorado News headlines any time.
police
Posted
and last updated

PARKER, Colo. — The Parker Police Department has issued a shelter-in-place alert for nearby residents due to a potentially armed person near a neighborhood.

In an 8:47 p.m. post on X, formerly Twitter, the department said its officers were responding to a potentially armed person in the area of Parker Road and Indian Pipe Lane.

The shelter-in-place alert includes anyone in the area of Parker and Indian Pipe Lane, as well as those in the area of Parker and Hess.

Parker PD is urging neighbors to stay inside and keep their pets and children inside.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the communications center at 303-805-6911. However, the department said there may be some delay in answering your call "due to a large number of calls."

This is a developing story.

Denver7 is committed to making a difference in our community by standing up for what's right, listening, lending a helping hand and following through on promises. See that work in action, in the videos above.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.