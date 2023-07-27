Parker police investigating bomb threat at King Soopers

PARKER, Colo. — The Parker Police Department is investigating a bomb threat at the King Soopers located at 17761 Cottonwood Drive.

Those nearby will notice a heavy police presence.

The department is asking the community to avoid the area until the investigation is complete.

— Parker Police Dept. (@ParkerPolice) July 26, 2023

