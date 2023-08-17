Watch Now
Parker police evacuate Walmart after reported bomb threat

Parker Walmart bomb threat 8-17-23
Posted at 3:33 PM, Aug 17, 2023
PARKER, Colo. — Parker police officers have evacuated a Walmart following a reported bomb threat.

There is a heavy police presence in the area of the store, located at 11101 South Parker Road.

Those nearby are asked to avoid the area until it has been cleared, the Parker Police Department said.

This is a developing story.

