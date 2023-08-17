Parker police evacuate Walmart after reported bomb threat

PARKER, Colo. — Parker police officers have evacuated a Walmart following a reported bomb threat.

There is a heavy police presence in the area of the store, located at 11101 South Parker Road.

Those nearby are asked to avoid the area until it has been cleared, the Parker Police Department said.

We are asking all residents to avoid the area until it has been cleared. pic.twitter.com/WvgDwTskYl — Parker Police Dept. (@ParkerPolice) August 17, 2023

This is a developing story.