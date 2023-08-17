Parker police evacuate Walmart after reported bomb threat

PARKER, Colo. — Parker police officers have evacuated a Walmart following a reported bomb threat.
There is a heavy police presence in the area of the store, located at 11101 South Parker Road.
Those nearby are asked to avoid the area until it has been cleared, the Parker Police Department said.
We are evacuating the Parker Wal-Mart on a reported bomb threat. There is a heavy police presence in the area.— Parker Police Dept. (@ParkerPolice) August 17, 2023
We are asking all residents to avoid the area until it has been cleared. pic.twitter.com/WvgDwTskYl
This is a developing story.
The Follow Up
What do you want Denver7 to follow up on? Is there a story, topic or issue you want us to revisit? Let us know with the contact form below.