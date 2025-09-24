Parker PD investigating deadly shooting near skate park

PARKER, Colo. — The Parker Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting that happened near a skate park Tuesday evening.

The department said it responded to a "shots fired" call near South Twenty Mile Road and East Longs Way, near the Railbender SkatePark, around 6:35 p.m.

Witnesses told officers that two vehicles were stopped alongside each other when "a disagreement ensued." They then heard multiple gunshots, and one of the vehicles took off.

Parker police officers arrived and found a deceased male near his vehicle. The department did not provide a description or age of the male.

The Douglas County Coroner's Office will release the male's identity at a later time.

Less than 2.5 hours after the shooting, a person of interest and the vehicle believed to be involved were located with help from the Douglas County Sheriff's Office, according to police.

Parker PD has launched an investigation into the deadly shooting. Investigators are asking anyone who may have surveillance video or photos of the incident to contact Detective B. Wilson at bwilson@parkerco.gov or by phone at 303-805-6561.