Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsFront RangeParker

Actions

Parker PD investigating deadly shooting near skate park

Less than 2.5 hours after the shooting, a person of interest and the vehicle believed to be involved were located with help from the Douglas County Sheriff's Office, according to police.
Watch the latest Denver 7+ Colorado News headlines any time.
Denver 7+ Colorado News Latest Headlines | September 23, 6pm
Deadly shooting near Railbender SkatePark 9-23-25
Deadly shooting near Railbender SkatePark 9-23-25
Posted
and last updated

PARKER, Colo. — The Parker Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting that happened near a skate park Tuesday evening.

The department said it responded to a "shots fired" call near South Twenty Mile Road and East Longs Way, near the Railbender SkatePark, around 6:35 p.m.

Witnesses told officers that two vehicles were stopped alongside each other when "a disagreement ensued." They then heard multiple gunshots, and one of the vehicles took off.

Parker police officers arrived and found a deceased male near his vehicle. The department did not provide a description or age of the male.

The Douglas County Coroner's Office will release the male's identity at a later time.

Less than 2.5 hours after the shooting, a person of interest and the vehicle believed to be involved were located with help from the Douglas County Sheriff's Office, according to police.

Parker PD has launched an investigation into the deadly shooting. Investigators are asking anyone who may have surveillance video or photos of the incident to contact Detective B. Wilson at bwilson@parkerco.gov or by phone at 303-805-6561.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
7-days-to-help-end-hunger-promo.jpg

Community

The Scripps Howard Fund is matching the first $10K. Give today