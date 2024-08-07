Parker elementary school placed under secure status after spent smoke grenades found in parking lot

PARKER, Colo. — A Parker elementary school was placed under secure status after spent smoke grenades were found in the parking lot Wednesday afternoon.

Around 3 p.m., officers responded to Pioneer Elementary School, located at 10881 Riva Ridge Drive, for reports of a suspicious device. With help from the Douglas County Bomb Detection K-9 Team, the Parker Police Department determined that the device contained spent smoke grenades.

In a letter to the school community, Principal Gina Landis said the school was placed under secure status for about an hour.

"Our entire staff is committed to maintaining a happy, healthy and safe learning community for everyone! Thank you for your ongoing support," Landis said.

Nearby roads were also closed as a precaution. Those roadways have since reopened.