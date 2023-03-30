Man sentenced to 96 years in prison for 2018 road rage shooting in Parker

PARKER, Colo. — A 34-year-old man was sentenced to 96 years in prison for injuring a driver in a 2018 road rage shooting in Parker, the 18th Judicial District Attorney's Office said.

Parker police officers were dispatched to Parker Road and E-470 for a report of shots fired during evening rush hour on May 22, 2018.

Two trucks were at a traffic light. According to a witness, when the light turned green, a man pulled out a gun and shot at the other driver.

The driver was shot in the hand and drove to Parker Adventist Hospital. Their vehicle was also hit by several bullets, the DA's office said.

The driver needed hand surgery following the shooting, according the district attorney's office.

Investigators, with help from the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), identified the suspect as Abraham Paquet, 34.

A jury convicted Paquet in February for attempted first-degree murder - extreme indifference, assault 1 - serious bodily injury (SBI) with a deadly weapon, assault 1 - extreme indifference, illegal discharge of a firearm and possession of a weapon by a previous offender. He was sentence to 96 years in prison.

“We’re fortunate the victim in this case did not sustain life-threatening injuries,” Deputy DA Corrie Caler said in a statement “The defendant’s senseless actions put other innocent lives at risk and the community should feel safer knowing he’s off the streets.”

A passenger was in Paquet's vehicle at the time of the shooting. They pleaded guilty to being an accessory to a crime, according to the DA's office.