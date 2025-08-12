18-year-old dies after falling from moving vehicle at EchoPark Stadium in Parker

PARKER, Colo. — An 18-year-old died after she fell from a moving vehicle at EchoPark Stadium in Parker on Thursday.

According to the Parker Police Department, a juvenile driver was behind the wheel at the time of the incident. No further details were released.

Parker PD said its investigation is ongoing, and detectives are working to determine whether any charges will be filed.

The department also said it is aware of videos and pictures of the incident circulating on social media, and investigators are "committed to gathering the facts before any decisions related to charges are made."

Anyone with information or video of the incident is asked to contact Detective L. Mattern at lmattern@parkerco.gov or by phone at 303-805-6592.