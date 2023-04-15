Thornton officer shoots, kills attempted murder suspect in Northglenn

NORTHGLENN, Colo. — A Thornton police officer shot and killed an attempted murder suspect in Northglenn Friday evening.

Officers learned that a suspect who was wanted on a probation violation out of Denver for attempted murder was in an apartment in the 300 block of Malley Drive, according to the Northglenn Police Department. A woman and three smaller children were also inside the apartment, the department said.

Please avoid the 300 block of Malley Drive due to police activity. Updates to follow. — Northglenn PD PIO (@NorthglennPDPIO) April 14, 2023

The Northglenn/Thornton SWAT Team was activated, and a reverse 911 alert was issued. Northglenn PD called it a "barricade situation" in a 5:40 p.m. tweet and asked neighbors to shelter in place.

According to the department, shots were fired from within the apartment while authorities were negotiating the release of the children. The suspect then later opened the apartment's patio door and fired several more shots, Northglenn police said.

A Thornton police officer shot at the suspect, striking him, according to Northglenn PD. He was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The Adams County Coroner's Office will release the suspect's identity at a later time.

The 17th Judicial Disrict Critical Incident Response Team (CIRT) was activated to investigate the incident.