Suspect stole vehicle with sleeping woman inside, Northglenn police say

NORTHGLENN, Colo. — A woman was sleeping inside a vehicle when a suspect hopped in the driver's seat and stole it, the Northglenn Police Department said Monday.

The incident happened around 6 p.m. in the area of Interstate 25 and East 120th Avenue.

According to Northglenn police, a man was delivering food in the area for a food delivery service. A woman was sleeping inside the vehicle while he made deliveries.

While the man was outside of his vehicle, the suspect hopped in the driver's seat and drove off with the woman still inside.

Officers were able to quickly locate the vehicle by tracking her phone. She was not harmed, according to Northglenn police.

The suspect ran off but was taken into custody a short distance later.

Northglenn PD did not release the suspect's identity.