Northglenn PD searching for Honda Civic driver who allegedly kidnapped his ex-girlfriend

NORTHGLENN, Colo. — The Northglenn Police Department is searching for the driver of a Honda Civic who allegedly kidnapped his ex-girlfriend.

According to police, a man traveled to Northglenn overnight to talk with his ex-girlfriend when "an altercation occurred." Witnesses told investigators they saw the man "forcibly shove" the woman into his vehicle before driving off.

The man was last seen driving a gold 2000 Honda Civic with Colorado license plate DJCL79.

Northglenn Police Department

In an update Tuesday afternoon, the department said investigators had located the vehicle, but the suspect and victim were not inside.

If you do see the driver or victim, do not approach them. Instead, call 911 immediately and provide the location.

Northglenn PD said its top priority is the woman's safety.

This is a developing story and will be updated.