Bear joins concertgoers at Red Rocks Amphitheatre

MORRISON, Colo. — An unlikely visitor joined concertgoers at Red Rocks Amphitheatre Tuesday night.

Jon Amundson snapped this photo of a bear walking along a sidewalk as fans filed in to see Russ and special guest Big Sean.

Jon Amundson

"Been to Red Rocks 100 times, finally seen a bear," Amundson wrote. "And yes it's a bear. There was 2 actually. Awesome."

Fans seemed to keep their distance, and the bear kept going on its merry way.

Even Mother Nature can agree: there's nothing better than a Red Rocks concert on a Colorado summer night!