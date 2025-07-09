Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Bear joins concertgoers at Red Rocks Amphitheatre

The bear strolled by as fans filed in to see Russ and special guest Big Sean.
Bear spotted at Red Rocks 7-8-25
Jon Amundson
MORRISON, Colo. — An unlikely visitor joined concertgoers at Red Rocks Amphitheatre Tuesday night.

Jon Amundson snapped this photo of a bear walking along a sidewalk as fans filed in to see Russ and special guest Big Sean.

"Been to Red Rocks 100 times, finally seen a bear," Amundson wrote. "And yes it's a bear. There was 2 actually. Awesome."

Fans seemed to keep their distance, and the bear kept going on its merry way.

Even Mother Nature can agree: there's nothing better than a Red Rocks concert on a Colorado summer night!

