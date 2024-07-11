Avett Brothers fan dies after “medical event” at Red Rocks show

A fan attending The Avett Brothers show at Red Rocks Amphitheatre on Friday night died after experiencing a medical event, according to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies responded to the venue about 11:25 p.m. after a man fell ill while standing in line for the bathroom, sheriff’s office spokesperson Jacki Kelley said.

Bystanders started performing CPR before paramedics arrived to take the man to a hospital, but he did not survive, Kelley said.

The man’s death does not appear to be related to a fall or other trauma, but his cause of death will be determined by the coroner’s office, Kelley said.

Band member Scott Avett addressed the crowd at Sunday’s show before the band started playing “Through My Prayers,” according to a video posted on YouTube.

