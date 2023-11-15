Watch Now
NewsFront Range

Actions

Mandatory evacuations ordered for Little Fox Lane in Wellington due to fire, Larimer deputies say

Watch the latest Denver 7+ Colorado News headlines any time.
Fire
Posted at 3:22 PM, Nov 15, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-15 17:29:06-05

LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. – Mandatory evacuations have been issued for parts of southeast Wellington due to a fire Wednesday afternoon.

Evacuations were ordered from Jockey Drive south to the area of Little Fox Lane to Back Stretch Drive.

No other information was immediately available.

This is a breaking developing news story and will be updated as soon as we learn more.

Denver 7+ Colorado News Latest Headlines | November 15, 11am

D7 follow up bar 2460x400FINAL.png
The Follow Up
What do you want Denver7 to follow up on? Is there a story, topic or issue you want us to revisit? Let us know with the contact form below.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
IMG_0608.jpg

Click here to see amazing photos and videos from our archives