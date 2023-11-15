Mandatory evacuations ordered for Little Fox Lane in Wellington due to fire, Larimer deputies say

LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. – Mandatory evacuations have been issued for parts of southeast Wellington due to a fire Wednesday afternoon.
Evacuations were ordered from Jockey Drive south to the area of Little Fox Lane to Back Stretch Drive.
No other information was immediately available.
LCSO is assisting @WellingtonFire1. Road closures are in place in the immediate area surrounding the impacted home. Please look to Wellington Fire for any info/updates. https://t.co/XYpxJAbPpD— Larimer Sheriff (@LarimerSheriff) November 15, 2023
This is a breaking developing news story and will be updated as soon as we learn more.
