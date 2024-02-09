Woman killed after striking utility pole in Loveland Wednesday, police working to determine cause of crash

LOVELAND, Colo. — Police in Loveland are still working to find out what caused a woman to crash head on into a utility pole late Wednesday afternoon, killing her in the process.

The crash was reported shortly after 5:30 p.m. Wednesday along Wilson Ave. near the intersection with W. 43rd St. in Loveland.

At the scene, officers determined a 2008 GMC Sierra was traveling south and crossed over the median into the northbound lanes before striking a utility pole on the east side of the road.

The woman – the sole occupant of the vehicle – was pronounced dead at scene. Officers are still working to determine the cause of the crash.

The Larimer County Coroner’s Office will release the identity of the woman and the official cause of death at a later date.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the Loveland Police Department Tip Line at 970-962-2032 or Larimer County Crime Stoppers at 970-221-6868.

