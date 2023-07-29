Two people arrested in connection with Loveland shooting that critically injured man

LOVELAND, Colo. — Two people were arrested in connection with a Loveland shooting that critically injured a 34-year-old man.

The incident happened Saturday in the 1700 block of Greeley Drive. The victim is still in the hospital and is stable, according to the Loveland Police Department.

Brandon McNamara, 40, of Loveland and Gabrielle Lunceford, 21, were both arrested for attempted murder in the first-degree, the department announced Friday.

The investigation is still active, according to Loveland police. Anyone with information is asked to call the department's tipline at 970-962-2032. Tipsters can remain anonymous and call Crime Stoppers at 970-221-6868.